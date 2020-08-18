SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Oregon businesses have been hit hard during the COVID-19 pandemic, but there is some positive news.
Oregon’s unemployment rate dropped in July compared to June, and new numbers put it on par with the rest of the country.
The state’s employment department says the new unemployment rate is 10.4 percent, down from 11.6 in June. The U.S. rate is currently 10.2 percent.
The most jobs gained in the month of July were in the leisure and hospitality category, where the state saw more than 7,300 jobs.
Most of the other major industries have regained fewer than 5,000 jobs each over the past three months while regaining less than a third of jobs lost during March and April. According to state employment department, these industries include construction and manufacturing, private education, professional and business services, and transportation, among others.
