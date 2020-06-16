PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) –
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Oregon Health officials on Tuesday reported a huge jump in the total number of COVID-19 cases in Oregon, reporting 278 new positive and presumptive cases.
The new numbers on Tuesday bring Oregon’s total case count up to 6,098, breaking the record for the most confirmed cases of the virus in one day in Oregon. Oregon Health Authority reported the cases in the following counties:
- Clackamas: 21
- Crook: 1
- Hood River: 1
- Jackson: 1
- Jefferson: 1
- Josephine: 1
- Klamath: 8
- Lane: 1
- Lincoln: 17
- Marion: 22
- Morrow: 2
- Multnomah: 42
- Umatilla: 1
- Union: 119
- Wasco: 1
- Washington: 37
- Yamhill: 2
Health officials on Tuesday also reported two additional COVID-19 deaths. That brings Oregon’s coronavirus death toll to 182. Both deaths reported on Tuesday involved people with underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 181st COVID-19-related death involved an 89-year-old man living in Clackamas County. He tested positive on June 13 and died on June 15 at his home.
Oregon’s 182nd COVID-19 death involved an 85-year-old woman living in Marion County. She tested positive on June 11 and died on June 13 at Salem Hospital.
Health officials on Monday reported a coronavirus outbreak in Union County in eastern Oregon. That number on Tuesday jumped from 121 to 240 cases, according to health officials.
More information is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus, including a weekly report from OHA.
