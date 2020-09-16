MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - As tough as it is to be out on those fire lines, this last week has also been hard for families of first responders, especially as the new school year is just starting.
FOX 12 on Wednesday spoke to a firefighter’s wife and their three sons.
Sarah Foster and her twins, Ayden and Levi, and Foster's youngest son, George, have only seen their husband and father once since the fires broke out more than a week ago.
“Daddy’s not around,” Ayden said. “He’s usually around and he’s not anymore, he’s always out. He’s always out on fire.”
The two older brothers just started online school for 5th grade a few days ago, and Foster is trying to manage her own job while also helping her sons with school.
Foster said it’s been difficult without her husband and she relies on her family to help her manage.
“We pray a lot and we ask God to help us and give us strength and then again, just that family support, especially my mom and dad that I can call on to help whenever I need,” Foster said, of how the family copes.
Foster’s husband, who works for Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue, was able to come home once to see his wife and boys.
“It’s pretty cute, when their dad did finally come home, that one day, after being gone for days, nights and mornings, they just all three of them just ran to him and gave him huge hugs,” Foster said.
The family is taking it one day at a time and hopes that a return of cooler weather will allow their dad to be home more.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.