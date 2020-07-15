Outdoor face mask mandate goes into effect as crowds pack Oregon parks, beaches

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - On Wednesday, Gov. Kate Brown's new mandate went into effect, requiring face masks outdoors if you can't social distance from others.
FOX 12 went to Broughton Beach to see if people were following the rules.
The beach was packed on Wednesday afternoon. There weren't many people wearing face masks, but for the most part groups appeared to be socially distancing.
But what about other popular outdoor spots, like state parks and hiking trails? Travel Oregon says those places are packed too. Travel Oregon says it partners with state agencies who are reporting high numbers of visitation at popular locations this summer.
Travel Oregon says boating in general is really popular right now and stores are seeing record numbers of canoe and kayak sales.
Travel Oregon says in terms of compliance, its partners report a mix of people wearing and not wearing face masks at popular destinations.
Public Affairs Manager Sara Morrissey says there will be additional signage at parks and trailheads reminding people of the face mask rule.
"In terms of compliance, we're really at a voluntary compliance right now and it's personal responsibility to make sure that people are wearing face coverings, especially at trailheads or restrooms or boat ramps where you're crowded and there's not as much space as you would have on an open trail," Morrissey said.
FOX 12 also spoke with some people at Broughton Beach. One woman who was out sunbathing with a face mask was adamant about wearing one. FOX 12 also spoke with a woman who was part of a group who wasn't wasn't wearing one, but had one ready to go.
"I don't think anyone really cares as long as they're staying away," Shawnell Williams said. "Who wants to be with a mask on all day long while you're out enjoying the sun, no one wants to do that. And for one, the mask ain't going to really help you none, but it is kind of like to protect you. But if you're like, near people, but out here in the open, so I mean, a mask ain't really going to help you."
"I just honestly feel more comfortable wearing a mask, especially being out and about," Jacqueline Paises said. "I am an essential worker so I've been wearing a mask this whole time. I guess I've kind of got used to it. But I'm trying to be courteous, you know, for other people that, you know, might have underlying illnesses."
