OutKast reunites at Big Boi's son's graduation

(CNN) -- Rappers Big Boi and Andre 3000, who formed the superstar hip-hop duo OutKast in high school, reunited at high school once again Saturday to celebrate a graduation.
Proud dad Anton Patton, known by his stage name Big Boi, congratulated his son Cross and shared on social media memorable moments from the big day.
"Congrats Son ! Cross " The Boss " Patton ! Oregon here we come !" the rapper wrote on Instagram.
"It's been 1 hell of a journey , raising 3 Kids , private school to College Degrees , never woulda thought this Rap S--- would have brought me here , To God be the Glory , #ThanksJesus Let's Go Cross !" he added on another post.
Cross graduated with honors from Woodward Academy in College Park in metro Atlanta. He is set to play football for the University of Oregon in the fall.
Cross is the youngest of Big Boi's three kids. For his graduation present, he received a blue Tesla.
It's still unclear whether OutKast plans to release another album together.
OutKast's last album together, "Idlewild," came out in 2006 and debuted at No. 2 on the US Billboard 200. Big Boi and Andre 3000 then went on to pursue solo work until they reunited for a 2014 tour that included headlining Coachella.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.