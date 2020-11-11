PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – On this Veterans Day we're hearing from an outreach program to help veterans who may be struggling during the pandemic.
FOX 12 spoke with the director of No Veterans Left Behind Oregon a nonprofit dedicated to helping veterans get the resources they need from Veterans Affairs.
The director says a first step is getting enrolled with the VA.
Bruce Broussard is a Vietnam Veteran who served in the Marines he's also the director of No Veterans Left Behind Oregon. He says veterans are struggling with isolation during the pandemic and may already have PTSD. He also says they may be dealing with not having access to services as easily as they would before in person.
He says there are still a lot of homeless veterans on the streets.
The Oregon Department of Veterans' Affairs says to get access to medical care and other resources enroll on its website.
A spokesperson says the VA is scheduling out in-person appointments as well as telehealth.
Broussard says while he's needing to stay home during the pandemic he's still finding ways to reach out to veterans who may feel alone or need help in accessing resources.
"I will tell them point blank they can call me back and talk to me. I'll give them my phone number and you know sometimes that's a neat way of doing it too you know by reaching out to them and I've been to Vietnam and I've been around if you will,” Broussard said. “And so sometimes I can identify where they were, etc etc and you know make them feel somewhat comfortable."
For more information visit the Oregon Department of Veterans' Affairs or U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
