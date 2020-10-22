PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - State health officials are reporting an alarming spike in the number of opioid overdose deaths this past spring when compared to the same time last year.
According to Oregon Health Authority, Oregon saw a nearly 70% increase during April and May 2020. There also was a nearly eight percent increase in the number of overdose deaths during the first quarter of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019, according to officials. The preliminary data come from the State Unintentional Drug Overdose Reporting System, which includes combined and abstracted data from medical examiners and death certificates.
Additionally, between April and May 2020, there was a 28% increase in overdose deaths and a more than 15% increase in overdose deaths between March and April. Opioid-involved deaths accounted for almost 73% of total overdose deaths in May 2020, according to analysts. Of opioid-involved deaths,fentanyl and heroin continue to be the drugs most frequently involved, with fentanyl-involved deaths accounting for almost 40% of total overdose deaths in May 2020.
Methamphetamine/amphetamine-involved deaths accounted for more than 40% of all overdose deaths in May 2020.
What’s unclear is what effect the COVID-19 pandemic may have had on opioid misuse in Oregon, according to health officials.
“Until more data become available, it is premature to say how much of the spike in overdose deaths is attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Tom Jeanne, deputy state health officer and deputy state epidemiologist at the Public Health Division, said. “However, the realization that we will be dealing with COVID-19 for some time, and other stressors related to jobs, school and social isolation, may increase feelings of anxiety and depression, and that can lead to a harmful level of alcohol or other drug use.”
OHA continues to monitor and post finalized opioid data online here.
COVID-19 kills fewer young people than common influenza. FACT. We are also getting better at saving those hospitalized with the virus with much lower mortality rates. That will only get better with time, so let's address the more important aspect of the virus: the restrictions to our freedoms and choices are worse than the virus. Drop the state of emergency and let us get back to living.
