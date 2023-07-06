Behavioral Health Resources

Working to prevent substance abuse and suicide. Get help by calling 800-273-8255 or text ‘273TALK’ TO 839863.

A peer-to-peer youth crisis and support service; via phone, text, chat, and email.

Programs and services include youth programs, professional counseling, couple’s classes, parenting, and more.

Providing prevention, mental health & substance abuse services for children, youth & families across Oregon with a concentration in the Portland Metro area.

Equiping children and their families with the right tools to understand their challenges, treat their conditions, and gain new skills to effectively manage their mental and behavioral health challenges.