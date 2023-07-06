Behavioral Health Resources
Lines for Life
Working to prevent substance abuse and suicide. Get help by calling 800-273-8255 or text ‘273TALK’ TO 839863.
YouthLine - A Service of Lines for Life
A peer-to-peer youth crisis and support service; via phone, text, chat, and email.
Northwest Family Services
Programs and services include youth programs, professional counseling, couple’s classes, parenting, and more.
Morrison Child and Family Services
Providing prevention, mental health & substance abuse services for children, youth & families across Oregon with a concentration in the Portland Metro area.
Trillium Family Services
Equiping children and their families with the right tools to understand their challenges, treat their conditions, and gain new skills to effectively manage their mental and behavioral health challenges.