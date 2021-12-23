PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – In preparation for potential severe weather, the Portland Bureau of Transportation is has begun cancelling planned vacation time of essential workers and planning for around the clock operations.

The majority of maintenance operations crews, who are considered essential employees, are already getting ready, according to PBOT.

“In winter weather, their work is essential to ensure routes are drivable for police, fire, paramedics and other first responders,” said PBOT. “Their work is also critical to ensuring routes are usable for public transit vehicles, including TriMet and Portland Streetcar operations.”

PBOT also revealed contact from the National Weather Service who is advising the city to expect snow across the majority of Portland metro area.

PBOT said the warning specifically noted to expect snow in areas of low elevation, from Saturday evening through Monday.

With temperatures expected to be below freezing from Sunday through early next week, PBOT is also warning despite 24-hour crews, there is a potential of lingering snow and ice on city streets. They suggest in case of the severe weather event, Oregonians should carefully monitor forecasts, especially when they plan to travel.

“PBOT crews expect to start working in 12-hour shifts starting on Saturday morning, and are expecting to continue working around the clock through early next week,” PBOT said in a release Thursday. “Planned and committed vacation time has been canceled for hundreds of employees.”

PBOT also encourages Oregonians avoid as much travel as possible, make a checklist of essential items, carry snow chains and an emergency kit, create an emergency plan and stock up on provisions.

For more safety tips, visit the PBOT for an entire list of weather safety.