VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Health officials in Vancouver are trying to figure out how ten patients and four employees tested positive for COVID-19 at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center.
All of the patients with COVID-19 are connected to the same floor of the hospital.
According to the hospital, five of the 14 who are sick are fully vaccinated. That equals about a third.
Only the unvaccinated patients are showing symptoms.
FOX 12 did the math on the breakthrough case rates for fully vaccinated people in Oregon and Washington based on the latest available data, and in both states that’s only about .07 to .08 percent.
The Washington Department of Health will check to see if this could be from the Delta variant.
In the meantime, the hospital is restricting visitor access to be safe, and closed the floor where the patients tested positive.
“Our infection prevention specialists immediately began conducting a thorough review to understand the root causes of this situation, and to ensure further protection for our patients and caregivers,” Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lawrence Neville said in a statement.
Back in January, 30 people tested positive for the virus only after being admitted to the hospital. At that time Dr. Neville said he thinks the first patient became infected in the community but tested negative at the hospital, unknowingly still actually spreading the virus to others. He said there hadn’t been any breaches in PPE protocol.
This time, hospital staff said safety is top priority. That includes following CDC and state guidelines, wearing PPE and masks, testing all admitted patients, restricting visitors and treating COVID-19 patients on isolated units.
In Clark County, COVID-19 case rates have decreased each week over the past month.
But Neville said this is an unfortunate reminder that while most of the country is fully open, the virus has not gone away.
FOX 12 expects to learn more from the hospital and county Monday morning in a press conference.
(1) comment
And the vaccinated ones not showing symptoms can still spread the virus.
keep wearing yours masks people!
