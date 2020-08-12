PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police on Wednesday afternoon responded to a shooting that blocked traffic and injured a person in northwest Portland.
The shooting occurred near Northwest Broadway and Northwest Glisan Street just after 3 p.m. The victim suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was taken to an area hospital by ambulance, according to investigators.
Officers searched the area for evidence and witnesses and traffic along Northwest Broadway was disrupted. Police said no suspect information was immediately available to share.
Officers continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the Portland Police Detective Division at 503-823-0400.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
