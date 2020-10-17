PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A person was seriously hurt and a car damaged in a shooting at an auto body shop being used as a nightclub early Saturday morning, according to Portland police.
Officers responded to the 5200 block of Northeast Columbia Boulevard around 12:40 a.m. after the owner of the damaged car called 911 to report the shooting.
The person who was injured arrived at an area hospital while officers were collecting evidence of gunfire outside the auto body shop, including shell casings. That person had been shot in the leg and is in serious condition, according to law enforcement. Investigators also discovered evidence of gunfire inside the building.
There have been no other reported injuries. Police have not arrested a suspect and have not shared any possible suspect information.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call detectives at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.