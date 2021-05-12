SILVERTON, OR (KPTV)- An officer-involved shooting closed Highway 214 three miles south Silverton on Wednesday, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.
Oregon State Police say officers from MCSO and the Silverton Police became involved in a vehicle pursuit of a possible kidnapping suspect. While in pursuit, of the white Ford F150, someone inside of that vehicle started firing at police as they traveled through Silverton.
Troopers say the vehicle finally came to a stop on Highway 214 near Forest Ridge Road Northeast where the suspect exchanged gunfire with officers.
The male driver of the F150 was detained by law enforcement and a female passenger was taken by Life Flight to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Multiple police vehicles were hit with gunfire during the incident. No law enforcement officers were injured.
A Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy and two Silverton Police officers were involved in the shooting. OSP will be leading the investigation into the incident and the involved law enforcement officers will be placed on administrative leave.
Oregon Department of Transportation said it could be a lengthy closure where the shooting took place. Drivers should avoid the area, use alternative routes or expect delays.
MCSO said there is more than one scene involved.
Here in Gervais police have part of a street taped off. We’re still waiting on info from police but scanner traffic indicates a shooting happened followed by a possible pursuit, and there are multiple scenes. Will update when we learn more. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/36vIRkwQGh— Camila Orti (@CamilaOrtiTV) May 13, 2021
