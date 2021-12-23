PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Winter has arrived and beginning this weekend, so has a strong chance of snowfall.
Although the severity will all depend on where you live, Portland General Electric said they recommend customers prepare for potential power outages. Being ready means having at least three days’ worth of supplies in case of outages, the company said.
“Modest to general snow accumulation is not something that will heavily impact our grid,” said PGE’s John Farmer.
Farmer said impacts only tend to come with the heavy snow fall when snow accumulates on branches or powerlines which could then lead to downed lines and outages.
In that event, PGE said they have a priority-based system when it comes to restoring power.
“We start with facilities like hospitals, police stations, fire stations, public safety like things,” Farmer said.
If power goes put at your home, PGE said it could be because a sub-station is out or a pole went down,
PGE suggests even though we don’t know for certain if snowfall will be severe, it’s better to have important items like food, water and ways to stay warm at the ready just in case.
For a map of outages, visit the PGE website.