PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police say one person was hospitalized after a shooting in southeast Portland occurred Monday afternoon.
Police say they responded to the report of a shooting in the area of the 11000 block of Southeast Foster Road at about 3:15 p.m. When officers arrived, they found someone suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance.
Police said a person ran from officers as they were investigating the shooting. The Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT) and Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) responded and helped search for the person.
Just after 6 p.m., a K-9 located the person, later identified as 34-year-old Anthony Vernon Johnson. Johnson was taken to an area hospital for superficial dog bite injuries.
After being released from the hospital, Johnson was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on outstanding warrants.
Police said Johnson has not been charged in connection with the shooting.
The shooting investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 21-62645.
(1) comment
PLEASE don't just set a bail and release them back into the public!
