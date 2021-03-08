PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The northbound lanes of the Glenn Jackson Bridge were closed for several hours following a deadly crash early Monday morning.
Officers were called out to a report of a two-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 205 on the Glenn Jackson Bridge at about 1:10 a.m.
Police said officers arrived to the scene and found one vehicle fully engulfed in flames.
Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names have not yet been released.
The Major Crash Team has responded for the investigation.
Northbound I-205 was closed from Northeast Airport Way over the bridge to SR-14 for several hours due to the investigation. The roadway was reopened just after 7 a.m.
Drivers were asked to use an alternate route or expect delays.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the police non-emergency line at 503-823-3333 and reference case number 21-62137.
(2) comments
Nothing good happens after midnight.
My guess ..... Souped up road racing.
