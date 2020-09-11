PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - An 81-year-old man who was struck by a driver while riding a bicycle in southeast Portland has died from his injuries, according to police.
On Sept. 3, at around 9:44 a.m., officers responded to a crash in the 9200 block of Southeast Market Street.
Police said an investigation revealed the bicyclist, identified as Martin Weiner, was traveling northbound along the bike path parallel to Interstate 205 near Southeast 92nd Avenue. As Weiner began to cross Market Street, police said he failed to stop before entering the cross street and was struck by a driver.
According to police, a witness reported the driver of the vehicle was not speeding and had very little time to react. Investigators said the bicyclist may not have come to a complete stop before entering the roadway.
Weiner was taken to an area hospital with a small brain bleed.
Police initially said he died Sept. 9, but later learned he died Sept. 6.
Police said this was the 33rd traffic death in Portland for 2020.
I'm almost sure there will be a correction to this report. It will show he died from the virus like almost every death is now.
