PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The body found in a car during a traffic stop on Monday is likely 89-year-old Marcine Herinck, who was reported missing last week, according to police.
Herinck was reported missing from her home in northeast Portland last Wednesday.
Police said during the initial investigation in her disappearance, no signs of foul play were located and a search was initiated.
On Monday, detectives learned more information that suggested foul play was involved. Detectives identified 58-year-old Timothy J. Mackley as a person of interest in the investigation.
Officers stopped a Toyota Camry driven by Mackley on Monday and found a body believed to be Herinck in the trunk. Mackley was arrested and booked in the Multnomah County Jail on the charge of murder.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner determined the victim died of homicidal violence.
According to police, the Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office and detectives continue to gather information to positively identify the body located in the Camry.
Mackley is scheduled to appear in court at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
No other information has been released.
Anyone with information about Mackley or the homicide is asked to contact Detective Erik Kammerer at 503-823-0762 or Erik.Kammerer@portlandoregon.gov.
