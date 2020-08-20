PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – An unlawful assembly was upgraded to a riot Wednesday night in southwest Portland after police said a group became violent outside the ICE building, which was also the location of protests two years ago.
Hundreds of people first gathered Wednesday evening at Elizabeth Caruthers Park located on the 3500 block of South Moody Avenue for a march that began around 9:15 p.m.
The group then marched south to the 4300 block of South Macadam Avenue, where the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) building is located. During the march, traffic was blocked by support vehicles associated with the group, the Portland Police Bureau said.
When the group reached the ICE building, police said they blocked traffic on Southwest Bancroft Street at South Moody Avenue. Several members of the crowd were seen carrying shields and wearing helmets and gas masks.
Just before 9:30 p.m., police said members of the group approached the windows and doors to the ICE building, and then began shining lights and lasers at federal officers inside the building.
Group members also started kicking and banging on the doors and windows of the ICE building while others were seen spray painting graffiti on the outside of the building as well.
Police declared an unlawful assembly at 10:07 p.m. and told the crowd to leave the area or be subject to citation or arrest or crowd control methods such as tear gas.
Police said the crowd stayed at the scene despite the warnings given by officers.
About 10 minutes later, officers began to disperse the crowd and were met with glass bottles and rocks thrown at them. PPB said that many in the crowd with shields resisted the crowd dispersal.
Half an hour after the unlawful assembly was declared, police said the crowd returned to the Ice building, with some in the group setting up barricades in surrounding streets and moving a dumpster towards the ICE building.
When, federal officers exited the ICE building, PPB said members of the group began throwing rocks the size of softballs as well as glass bottles at them.
At 10:49 p.m., Portland police again began to disperse the crowd, and officers were hit with large rocks, full cans of soda and a hammer.
It was then that police declared a riot and warnings to leave the area were reported.
During the continued crowd dispersal, PPB reported a cone was thrown at an officer.
At South Gaines Street and South Bond Avenue, police said group members set a mattress on fire in the middle of the intersection.
The group has now set a mattress on fire and put it in the middle of the street. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/vhTeL399v1— Bridget Chavez (@BridgetChavezTV) August 20, 2020
At 11:30 p.m., a picnic table from a nearby business was moved added to the fire, making it grow. While the fire was burning, group members blocked the intersection and chanted loudly, police said.
About 10 minutes later, police said most of the group left the area and marched back south towards the ICE building. When the group arrived at the ICE building, some began breaking windows to the building.
Police announcements were repeated the crowd, again telling the gathering was still declared a riot and that they needed to leave.
After several warnings, police said most of the group continued to block the street and engaged in criminal behavior and another crowd dispersal ensued.
As the group was dispersed, officers were hit with more large rocks and water bottles, PPB reported. During the dispersal, some people were taken into custody were made. Police did not say how many.
While a small group returned outside of the ICE building, most in the crowd dispersed by 1:30 a.m. Thursday, according to PPB.
Police said officers arrested two people: 30-year-old Joshua Buckley and 25-year-old Mark Putman.
Both were charged with interfering with a peace officer and second-degree disorderly conduct and booked into the Multnomah County Jail.
PPB reported that some officers sustained minor injuries from the rocks thrown at them.
Police said crowd control munitions and CS gas were used during dispersals.
Back in 2018, protesters gathered and camped outside the same facility during the summer to “Occupy ICE.” Those protests began in June and lasted several weeks.
Wednesday night’s riot marked the fourth in Portland in a week:
- A riot was declared downtown last Wednesday.
- A riot was declared at the Kelly Building Saturday.
- A riot was declared at the Multnomah Building Tuesday.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(24) comments
Another "peaceful" demonstration.
the DA needs to go as well as the mayor. Peaceful protest is a lie.
Ok now I'm convinced. Mayor Teddy Bear really does have things "under control." What a complete tool and total wuss Mayor T. Bear is hahahahaha
For years, when Portland did something stupid, they claimed they were just being weird, and bragged about it, while the rest of the country was laughing their rear ends off at them. Things haven't changed, except their ideas of what they claim is being weird is now costing millions in damage and injuries to innocent people. Sad thing is that nothing is going to change as long as the liberals are running the show. The thugs have taken over and the so-called city leaders like Wheeler and Hardesty, governor Brown, and senators Wyden and Merkley are on the side of the criminals. They just blame everything on Trump and the Republicans. Even if Trump loses in November, nothing will change. Who will the liberal voters blame then? They only have to look in a mirror to see who is at fault.
The mob in Seattle threatens a real, actual journalist.
https://twitter.com/JJusseroKIRO7/status/1296271397690384384
Hose down the crowd with a powerful mixture of dark dye and cow urine.
Long prison terms for anyone found stained and stinking. :-O
ted and the DA are going to keep this show going until a massive loss of life occurs then either trump or them will shut it down. sad to see local politicians gambling with peoples safety
Mayor Wheeler and Gov. Brown. This destruction and officers getting hurt are all in your hands. Either bring in the National guard and put a stop to it or you can foot the bill for all of it out of your pockets. Oregonians are tired of all this destruction and hurting of our police officers. Put a stop to it now or get out of office and let someone else take over who will.
[thumbup]
I really look forward to Trump's re-election. Once that happens, the gloves come off and the regular military will be in the streets. Won't take long to send the "rebellion" home to their liberal, children of the 60s parents.
Dude..we all hear ya..but you're wizzin' in the wind. You can't believe some of the exchanges I've had with Wheeler himself, and someone on Kate's staff. The arrogance is just mind numbing. They're easily as arrogant as they are ignorant and indignant.
This is what happens when you promote the idea of a lawless community.
If Wheeler and Brown aren't part of the solution...HELLO!!!
Andy Ngo has video of rioters wearing clothing marked as "PRESS" throwing rocks and other "stuff" at police. What is mayor/police commissar pookie going to do now?
KPTV had better keep their reporters clear of the mob to stay safe.
Got a link? His twitter account?
Random children paste "PRESS" on their tricycle helmets like it gives carte blanche privileges. They are not press; they are participants. In riots.
It's on Fox dot com.
Were i a police oficer, I would immediately go into the building and stay there until I was authorized to shoot at them with standard ammo. I watche the NG firing on students at Kent, took no time at all to stop their riot.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
2020 ~ The year of the Wheeler/ Brown Riots. History is being written.
Oh don't worry about history..the libs we'll just keep changing it.
Shmall Ground Hog Day..we wake up in this town every day since May 29, with "I've got you babe" on our alarm clock radio, and the same ol' same ol' about "unlawful assembly / riot" from the night before. The other constant in this whole scenario is, if you're out there in that mob, YOU..are a loser of epic proportion.
[thumbup]
Well think about it..I mean..stop and think about what it takes to be one of those miserable, bitter, hate-filled, drama queens in that crowd, some of whom have probably been there ever night for almost three months. I've seen and been around some fairly miserable people in my life, but we're talking Hall of Fame most unhappy and nasty people who have ever lived, and that's saying something. Imagine the hate in these peoples' hearts. Just pure ugliness, and beyond disgusting.
They all need to go to jail, get serious time. The police are basically just asking over and over for them to go home and they don't, in the end only 2 arrests. No real punishment, so they'll be back tonight. Why not? Even if they get arrested the DA won't prosecute.
