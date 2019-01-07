PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police and Clackamas County sheriff’s deputies are searching for an armed suspect in southeast Portland Monday night.
Officers are searching the area near Southeast 80th Avenue and Southeast Duke Street.
The Portland Police Bureau’s Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT) and Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) is also on scene.
Police say it started when Clackamas County deputies were pursuing a wanted suspect driving a truck.
The pursuit ended near Southeast Duke Street and & Southeast 80th Avenue and the suspect fled the scene on foot.
Hard to see in the dark — but a truck crashed into a fence at 80th and Duke — it’s the property of Woodmere Elementary. Neighbors say driver fled and police took woman out of passenger seat. Then cops started pulling items/boxes out of truck pic.twitter.com/SLWI0d9eIN— Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) January 8, 2019
The suspect is described as a Hispanic man who is 32 years old, 5’8” tall, weighing about 200 pounds and wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt.
Police say the suspect has expressed interest in hurting law enforcement in the past. He is believed to be armed and dangerous.
Officers have closed roads between Southeast 80th Avenue to Southeast 82nd Avenue and Southeast Duke Street to Southeast Cooper Street. The roads have been closed to all traffic, including pedestrians.
Police are asking neighbors to stay inside their homes while they search.
