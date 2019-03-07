PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) –The Portland Police Bureau has identified a 34-year-old man who they say stabbed police officer Wednesday afternoon while naked near Hosford Middle School.
Police responded just after 4 p.m. near Southeast 28th Place and Southeast Division Street after people reported that Jonathan D. Messare was yelling and taking off his clothes.
Officers said Messare was agitated and under the influence of an unknown substance. They say he was also armed with a hatchet, knives, and a multi-tool.
The incident caused Hosford Middle School to go into lockout as a precaution and scared several area residents, including Kayle Wilcox.
"I watched from the window cuz' I didn't feel safe going outside," Wilcox said.
Police Thursday said Messare was treated and released after a medical evaluation and booked into the Multnomah County Jail, where he is facing several charges, including assault in the second degree, assault on a public safety officer, resisting arrest, and criminal mischief in the first degree.
The officer who was stabbed Wednesday suffered a non-life-threatening injury, according to police.
Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with additional information to contact Detective Shaye Samora at (503) 823-0416 or shaye.samora@portlandoregon.gov.
