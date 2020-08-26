PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police have identified a young man shot and killed in Portland’s Hazelwood neighborhood early Saturday morning.
Detectives say Sammie Lee West III, 19, of Portland, was shot in the 13900 block of Southeast Main Street around 12:30 a.m. and died later that day.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner on Wednesday said West’s cause of death was from a gunshot wound and declared it a homicide.
The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made. Police have not released any suspect information.
Anyone with additional information that could be helpful to investigators is asked to contact Detective Jennifer Hertzler at 503-823-1040 or jennifer.hertzler@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Brad Clifton at 503-823-0696 or brad.clifton@portlandoregon.gov.
