GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - Gresham police investigated a report of a man who tried to get an 11-year-old girl into his truck Sunday night.
By Tuesday, the Gresham Police Department reported the claim was not credible and there was no threat to the public.
UPDATE: Gresham police say reports of attempted child abductions 'not credible'
The initial report was that a girl was walking her dog at around 6:15 p.m. Sunday on the westside of Northeast 162nd Avenue near Northeast Hoyt Street when a dirty blue, four-door Dodge pickup with a blue canopy drove along side her.
The girl told police the driver offered her treats for her and her dog if she would get inside his truck.
Police said the girl refused and ran home where she told her family what happened. The family then called police.
The driver was described as a white man between 60 to 70 years old, with light-colored straight shoulder length hair. He was clean shaven, and had a black eye patch over his left eye. He was wearing a black and grey flannel shirt.
On Friday, another 11-year-old girl reported an attempted abduction in Gresham. That claim was also discovered to be not credible, according to police.
In that case, a girl told police she was approached near Northeast 194th and Davis.
The driver of the red sedan was described as an older white man with blonde hair and a beard. He also allegedly had a tattoo on his face.
The first incident prompted Davis Elementary School to send out a letter of warning.
"Parents need to be - need to be aware about it, you know," said Hector Rios.
Rios says it's a type of situation he's talked about with his daughter.
Even through these reports were deemed not credible, and officers said child luring by a stranger is rare, police are still urging parents to talk to their kids about what to do in case a stranger ever approaches them.
"I try to tell them if something like this happen to you guys, either scream or defend yourselves, or run away. That's the easy way out," Efren Cerbantes told FOX 12.
Why is it that these "stranger danger" stories always have a cliche "bad guy" description? A face tattoo... an eyepatch... all that's missing is a panel can. I also can't help but notice there's never any follow-up, as if these stories are just fabrications on the part of children who just want attention.
