PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a shooting in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood Monday.
At about 2:32 p.m., officers responded to reports fired in the area of Southeast 136th Avenue and Southeast Division Street. When they arrived, they found a person who appeared to have been shot and was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.
Police said it appears that the incident happened over several blocks.
The area of SE 136th Avenue from Holgate to Powell and SE 136th Avenue from Powell to Division will be closed during the investigation. Drivers should expect delays in the area.
FOX 12 spoke to a woman who lives in that area and says she heard tires screeching and a thump as she worked from home this afternoon.
She said it's a sad situation for the person who was hurt and also a concern for the neighbors. Unfortunately, they're used to this kind of thing – and that her neighborhood social media seems to be a guessing game between gunshots and fireworks.
"It's scary for us who have to live here and think about what happened and think, oh there's been a shooting there's been a shooting there," Yashica Palshikar said. "It's very sad, and it's very concerning and alarming, and ya know thinking down on the micro-level. This is somebody's family member, it's somebody's brother, cousin father."
This has been a violent year for the city. As of last week, Portland police had responded to 817 shooting calls so far this year that's already more than double what they saw in 2019, and this year isn't over yet.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective William Winters William.Winters@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0466 or Detective Joseph Corona Joseph.Corona@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0508.
