PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead in southeast Portland on Saturday.
Portland Police Bureau officers responded to reports of shots fired in the area of 3500 block of Southeast 33rd Avenue just after 7:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found the victim dead at the scene.
The state medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death at a later time.
Detectives investigating the shooting ask that anyone with information about this incident contact Detective Scott Broughton at 503-823-3774 Scott.Broughton@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Rico Beniga at 503-823-0457 Rico.Beniga@portlandoregon.gov.
