VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Vancouver.
Officers were called out to Northeast Stapleton Road and Fourth Plain Boulevard at 2:24 p.m. Tuesday.
The Vancouver Police Department initially confirmed there was a shots fired call in that area and one person was possibly hit by gunfire.
Mathew Hood, who works nearby, told FOX 12 what he heard before the shots.
“There was argument happening and I just heard gunshots,” he said. “The kid that got shot ran to the side of our store, dropped to the floor.”
Witnesses say bystanders quickly rushed to help the victim. While 911 was called, police say the victim, a man, was pronounced dead at the scene.
One bystander told FOX 12 the victim appeared to be in his late teens and was with people he knew when he was gunned down.
At times, emotions grew from people presumed to be family and friends of the victim that gathered at the scene seeking questions.
Meanwhile, investigators tried to find the answers and flew a drone overhead to document the scene.
A black Mazda was also seen towed away near the scene, escorted by police officers, back to the nearby police precinct.
Police wouldn’t yet comment on any possible connection that Mazda may have to their investigation.
Detectives are working to identify and locate the suspect or suspects in this case, according to police.
No further details were immediately released, including the name and age of the victim.
Roads in the area were shut down for an investigation. People were advised to avoid the area.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
