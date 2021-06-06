Milwaukie Police

MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) – A man has been arrested for attempted murder after a stabbing Saturday evening in Milwaukie, according to the Milwaukie Police Department.

Police said just before 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a stabbing near the intersection of Southeast Main Street and Southeast Jackson Street. When they arrived, they found a 42-year-old man who had been stabbed several times. The man told officers the suspect had walked away northbound and took his handgun from him.

Police later arrested 41-year-old Keeandre Scott near Southeast Harrison Street and Southeast 21st Avenue. Officers took a handgun and folding pocketknife as evidence. Officers took Scott to the Clackamas County Jail on multiple charges, including attempted murder.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but is expected to recover.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information is asked to contact detective Tony Cereghino at (503) 786-7476.

Jefferson
Jefferson

Be interesting to hear why the victim didn't/couldn't use the handgun the knife wielder took from.

