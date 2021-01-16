GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - A missing Gresham girl has returned home, according to police.
The Gresham Police Department asked for the public’s help locating Brianna Hoard, after she was last seen running away from her home at 6 p.m. Friday.
By Saturday evening, police said she had returned home. No further details were released in this case.
Log In
