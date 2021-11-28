Police: More than 10 reports of car break-ins in St. Helens

ST. HELENS, Ore. (KPTV) – St. Helens Police are investigating reports of more than 10 vehicles having items removed from them. The reported thefts all involved unlocked vehicles.
At 4:14 a.m., police responded to a suspicious vehicle report in the area of Edna Barr Lane. Someone told police that five suspects had exited a white SUV and proceeded to test vehicle door handles in the neighborhood. Officers were unable to locate the suspects or the vehicle.
Since the start of the investigation, St. Helens officers have taken 13 reports of vehicles being broken into with miscellaneous items stolen.
A black 2021 Jeep Wrangler and a white 2015 Honda Civic were also reported as stolen.
The car prowls and thefts are all believed to be related to the same group of suspects.
Police have received reports from the Elk Meadows neighborhood, Parkwood neighborhood, Crestwood Village, Noble Road neighborhood, and Charming Way neighborhood.
If you have any additional information regarding this case or need to report that you are a victim of a car prowl or car theft, call the St. Helens Police Department at 503-397-1521.