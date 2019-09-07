ALOHA, OR (KPTV) – Four more people were arrested for a deadly crash that took place in July.
Washington County Sheriff’s Office said a grand jury indicted the driver of the Subaru Impreza, 20-year-old Bailey M. Reeves, of Beaverton on Friday.
The crash happened near the intersection of Southwest 153nd Avenue.
Reeves was racing a driver of a Chrysler and continued east on Southwest Farmington Road after the Chrysler crashed into a Ford Fusion but was stopped by Beaverton police off Highway 217.
Reeves was booked into the Washington County Jail on charges for first-degree manslaughter, second-degree assault, two counts of injury hit-and-run and reckless driving.
The driver of the Chrysler, identified as Alejandro Maldonado-Hernandez, was arrested on July 12 and was released on Aug. 8 after posting bail.
According to deputies, Maldonado-Hernandez hit and killed a woman while racing Reeves on Southwest Farmington Road.
Maldonado-Hernandez hit the pair, Patrick and Janace Ator, as they were attempting to turn onto Southwest Farming Road.
Patrick Ator, driver of the Ford Fusion, was rushed to a nearby hospital with severe injuries and Janace was pronounced dead at the scene.
On Aug. 27, investigators learned that Maldonado-Hernandez fled to Mexico to avoid prosecution, with the assistance of three people.
Ernesto Garcia, 20, Alicia Scardina, 21 and Luis Maldonado-Hernandez, 28, were arrested on Aug. 28 for hindering prosecution.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(3) comments
The driver did not "escape". He jumped bail. Fake headline.
The crash happened near the intersection of Southwest 153nd Avenue. Is that near 153rd Avenue? Can't find it on Google Maps. Sloppy, as usual.
"Ernesto Garcia, 20, Alicia Scardina, 21 and Luis Maldonado-Hernandez, 28, were arrested on Aug. 28 for hindering prosecution." Maybe former Oergon Governor Ted Kulongowski AND Korruption Kate Brownshirt should be arrested for signing into law the ORS that forbids police from cooperating with ICE and Korruption Kate for layering MORE illegal laws on top of that.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.