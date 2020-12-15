PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police says a person injured in a shooting Monday afternoon has died.
At about 2:32 p.m., officers responded to reports fired in the area of Southeast 136th Avenue and Southeast Division Street.
Officers arrived to the scene and found one person who appeared to have been shot. The victim was taken to an area hospital, but later died, according to police.
The name of the victim was not immediately released. By Tuesday afternoon, police identified the victim as a 16-year-old.
According to police, it appears the incident occurred over several blocks.
After the shooting, police closed the area of SE 136th Avenue from Holgate to Powell, and SE 136th Avenue from Powell to Division.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to Detective William Winters at William.Winters@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0466, or Detective Joseph Corona at Joseph.Corona@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0508.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(2) comments
My question after looking at all the articles on the front page related to shooting, car jackings and mail fraud- when are you dumb people going to say enough is enough.
[thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.