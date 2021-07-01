PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is searching for the family of a man who was hit and killed by a MAX train last month in northeast Portland.
John Andrew Rutherford, 49, of Portland, died on June 5 after being struck by a MAX train along Interstate 84. According to police, Rutherford had been cited by officers earlier in the day for trespassing and an unrelated warrant.
Officers responded to reports of a person, later identified as Rutherford, running around I-84 west near Northeast 68th Avenue. Callers said he had a large rock and a pipe in his hands and was swinging them at passing cars. As officers were trying to get traffic stopped so they could approach, they received updated information that he had run in front of a passing MAX train. They later found Rutherford dead.
On Thursday, police said the bureau and the medical examiner's office have attempted to contact Rutherford's next-of-kin and have not been successful. Investigators are now asking for the public's help. A photo of Rutherford was provided by police.
Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to contact Officer Garrett Dow at 503-823-5070 or Garrett.Dow@portlandoregon.gov. The public may also contact the Multnomah County Medical Examiner's Office at 503-988-0055.
