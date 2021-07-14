PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland Police Bureau is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect who caused property damage in Northwest Portland last month.
On June 29, a man walked along Northwest 23rd Avenue and knocked over sandwich boards, removed and threw metal garbage can lids at parked cars, causing thousands of dollars of damage.
Police said the man and the owner of the vehicle hit in the video have yet to be identified.
Anyone who can identify the man or the owner of the vehicle is asked to contact Sgt. Peter McConnell at peter.mcconnell@portlandoregon.gov.
