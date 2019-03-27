TIGARD, OR (KPTV) - Tigard police are seeking the public's help to identify and locate a suspect who robbed a bank Wednesday evening.
Officers responded to a Wells Fargo located at 9200 SW Washington Square Road. A 9-1-1 caller alerted police of the robbery around 3:45 p.m. and they quickly set up containment and searched the area.
Police said they were not able to find the suspect.
According to witness statements, the suspect was described as a white man in his 50s, wearing a black baseball cap, black glasses and black jacket.
He entered the bank and presented a note demanding money to an employee.
The note said he had a weapon, according to police; however, no weapon was displayed during the robbery.
The suspect then fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.
If anyone has information regarding the suspect, they are urged to contact Detective Hockin at 503- 718-2553 or email at David.hockin@tigard-or.gov.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.