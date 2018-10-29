PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A shooting at a southeast Portland apartment complex is under investigation.
Officers responded to the Marla Manor Apartments, located at 644 Southeast 148th Avenue, at about 2:46 p.m. after multiple witnesses reported seeing two people fire handguns.
When officers arrived to the scene, they found two bullet strikes to an occupied apartment building.
Police said officers contacted people believed to be involved in the shooting and took one person into custody.
According to police, investigators believe there was an argument between two groups and the groups fired handguns at one another.
No injuries have been reported.
Officers found and seized two handguns as evidence in the investigation.
The Gun Violence Response Team (GVRT) is leading the investigation.
A suspect was initially arrested on the charge of unlawful use of a firearm. A no complaint order was then issued in the case, meaning the charge has been dropped for the time being, but the case remains under investigation and criminal charges could again be submitted at a later time.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the GVRT at 503-823-4106.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
