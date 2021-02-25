PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are seeking to reunite thousands of dollars in stolen items with the rightful owners.
Officers responded to a report of a stolen rental box truck in a parking lot on the 1300 block of North Schmeer Road at 5:20 p.m. Feb. 20.
Investigators said the truck was stolen in Washington. The renter was able to track its location by GPS.
Officers contacted two suspects inside the box truck. The cargo area was opened, revealing a large amount of stolen property, according to police. Officers said the value of the items was more than $20,000.
Among the items was a stolen motorcycle, that had not yet been reported as stolen.
Manuel Hernandez, 42, and Sanchindra Nath, 41, were arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of aggravated theft. Nath also had an outstanding warrant, according to police.
Police said they were able to return some property to the rightful owners, however many items remain with the Portland Police Bureau. Officers would like to locate the owners of the recovered property. Anyone that has been the victim of a theft is asked to report it online at https://www.portlandoregon.gov/police/cor/ or by calling 503-823-3333. People are advised to include serial numbers or owner applied numbers to ensure property can be quickly returned or picked up.
According to the Multnomah County Jail, Nath remained in custody Thursday, while Hernandez had been released on his own recognizance.
*This story was updated with the correct jail booking photo for Sanchindra Nath
