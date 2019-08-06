SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Investigators say a wanted man who cut off his GPS ankle monitor should be considered armed and dangerous and could be in the Salem area.
According to the Salem Police Department, Walter William Kraemer, 37, of Salem, is currently on felony probation out of Marion County for burglary in the first degree, DCS meth, and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Officers say Kraemer cut off his ankle monitor July 22 and has since been involved in additional criminal activity. Investigators have probable cause to arrest Kraemer on multiple felony charges, including theft of firearms.
Law enforcement says Kraemer is white, stands approximately 6-feet-1-inch tall, weighs around 210 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Police say anyone who sees Kraemer should call 911 immediately. Anyone with information about Kraemer’s whereabouts should call the TIPS line at 503-588-8477.
