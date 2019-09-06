VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A woman died after being struck by a pickup Thursday evening. Now, Vancouver police are searching for the driver who left the scene.
Prior to 9 p.m., officers responded to a parking lot in the 500 block of Southeast Chkalov Drive.
When officers arrived to the scene, they located a woman who had been hit by a vehicle. Police said the victim was on the ground, but conscious and alert with unknown injuries.
The victim was taken to an area hospital, where she later died, according to police.
Police said the suspect vehicle is described as a dark green 2001 Dodge Ram with a flat bed and Oregon plates 705JSE. A surveillance image was released of the suspect pickup Friday afternoon.
Anyone with information about the vehicle, or the incident, is asked to contact 911.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
