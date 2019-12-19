Portland man convicted of assault for riding bike into man, trying to fight him with knife

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man was convicted Thursday in a wild crime spree in Portland.
During Fleet Week in June, prosecutors say Rodney Rodell Henry intentionally rode his bicycle into the back of a man who was walking away, and then tried to fight him with a knife.
Henry then swiped the knife at people trying to intervene, later punching a man in the jaw at Tom McCall Waterfront Park before threatening to stab officers, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.
During trial, Henry testified that the victim was smoking marijuana near the moored military ships and that he wanted to “eliminate the threat.”
For these crimes and others, Henry was convicted of charges including assault and harassment. He’s due back in court for sentencing in January 2020.
