Portland police identify man who died after welfare check near PSU

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police say a 52-year-old man died from a medical condition after being detained by police near Portland State University.
Richard A. Barry had a medical event and died Thursday night after police say he was reportedly yelling and running in the streets.
Officers with the Portland Police Bureau and Portland State University responded just before 8:20 p.m. to perform a welfare check on Barry near Southwest 6th Avenue and Southwest Mill Street.
PSU officers initially responded and called Portland police to help after Barry reportedly struggled with the officers. Portland police officers helped restrain Barry and called an ambulance to the scene.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office began an autopsy Friday morning and will work to determine the manner and cause of Barry’s death.
Olivia Pace with the PSU Student Union says the incident has her and other students concerned.
"We were really disturbed," Pace said. "We just feel like we're not being given all the information as quickly as we'd like."
Pace says Barry's death comes as the school is still shaken by the death of Jason Washington at the hands of campus police just months ago and in the middle of a student-led movement to disarm PSU.
"We're really sad that somebody else had to die," Pace said. "We're worried about their family worried about them."
Portland police Friday evening also identified the officers involved in the response Thursday night.
James DeAnda is a one-year veteran with the bureau. Jared Abby has been with the bureau for a year and 11 months. The officers will remain on paid administrative leave until the investigation has been completed and reviewed by the Multnomah County District Attorney.
Police said the bureau will conduct an internal review of the entire incident, as part of PPB’s use of force review process.
Under PSU policy, the four responding campus officers were placed on paid administrative leave pending further investigation. PSU said it is cooperating with PPB in the incident investigation.
Anyone with additional information about the investigation is asked to contact Detective Scott Broughton at 503-823-3774 or Scott.Broughton@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Rico Beniga at 503-823-0457or Rico.Beniga@portlandoregon.gov.
