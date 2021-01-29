Portland Police respond to more than 80 shootings in January

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The City of Portland continues to see a spike in gun violence, since the Portland Police Bureau's Gun Violence Reduction Team was dissolved in July 2020.
Kimberly Moline recently felt the effects of gun violence.
On Friday, she held the bullet in her hand that went through her apartment at Southeast Stark Street and Southeast 126th Avenue.
"I don't feel safe here. I'm in a wheelchair or semi-mobile. But I couldn't run for my life if you paid me," Moline said.
Moline says she heard a loud boom Monday night and not long after discovered a bullet hole in her apartment.
Friday morning, she discovered the bullet.
"So many people are using them as an attack weapon or form an alliance that think they're going to be safer, but all it does is cause like a civil war between different beliefs," Moline said. "There's just so much that needs to be done about gun reform."
Within about 24 hours from Wednesday through Thursday, Portland Police say officers responded to seven shootings in the city.
According to police one person died, another had serious injuries.
Thursday evening there was another shooting.
Police say the person shot was a bystander trying to stop a suspect in a crash.
Portland Police say there's been more than 80 shootings in the city this year.
According to data FOX 12 found on the Portland Police Bureau's website, shootings ticked up though last year.
According to those statistics, in June 2020 there were 62 shootings.
The next month in July, after the city dissolved the Gun Violence Reduction Team (GVRT) there were 103.
So what is the city doing about the spike?
"Within the police bureau they’ve already assigned a sergeant, they’ve assigned additional officers," Mayor Ted Wheeler said. "They have increased the investigative capacity to make sure that every shooting in the city gets the attention that it deserves."
In a press conference Monday Wheeler said the answer is not the GVRT, it's the community.
"First of all, GVRT is gone. It is dead, it is kaput. Now the question is what replaces it, and what will replace it will have more prevention focus, it will have more community engagement focus and it will have support of the community," Wheeler said. "And there will be more reporting back to the community in terms of the data that we will be providing."
FOX 12 reached out to the mayor's office for more concrete plans on how the city combats gun violence, but the mayor's office has not responded to that question.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.