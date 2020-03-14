Portland police seize 3 guns, drugs and stops DUII

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland Police Bureau Gun Violence Reduction team seized three guns, drugs and stoped a DUII during patrols this week.
On Friday at about 6:15 p.m., officers patrolling the St. John’s neighborhood encountered a driver stopped on the side of the road at North Oberlin Street and North Macrum Avenue. They ran the license plate number and learned that the driver, Trevor S. Smallwood,32, was a convicted felon and a suspect in a recent rifle theft.
While talking to Smallwood, officers saw a .22 caliber ammunition casing inside the car. During a search of the car, officers found .22 Ruger MK III semi auto handgun, a loaded magazine, a box of .22 ammunition and 6.87 grams of methamphetamine.
Smallwood was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a loaded firearm in the city and possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine.
Officers are still investigating the stolen rifle incident.
On Thursday at about 7:30 p.m., officers patrolling the area of Northeast 121st Avenue and Northeast Sandy Boulevard spotted a car driving erratically and speeding at approximately 70 miles per hour. The officers attempted to pull the driver over.
The driver, Roosevelt L. Baker, 40, attempted to avoid police, but crashed into a building. Baker then attempted to run away on foot but was quickly taken into custody.
Officers searched the car and found a loaded Ruger .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol and also determined Baker was under the influence of alcohol.
Baker was booked in the Multnomah County Jail and charged on felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a loaded firearm in public, driving under the influence of intoxicants alcohol, reckless driving, attempt to elude in a vehicle, attempt to elude on foot and a parole violation detainer.
On Wednesday at about 1:30 a.m., officers pulled over a car on Southeast 14th Avenue and Southeast Harold Street which was a suspect in a recent shooting and an attempting to elude case.
The car attempted to elude again but was found with the assistance of a Clackamas County Sheriff’s deputy near Southeast 77th Avenue and Southeast Harney Street.
Officers seized a Smith and Wesson .357 caliber revolver and interviewed the occupants inside the car.
Police are still investigating the shooting, attempted elude and gun possession and charges are expected.
Anyone with information about gun crimes in the city of Portland are asked to contact the Portland Police Bureau's Tactical Operations Division at 503-823-4106 or GVRT@portlandoregon.gov.
