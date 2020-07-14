PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - With schools around the state putting together plans for what school might look like in the fall, parents and teachers have a lot of questions.
In Portland, Portland Public Schools announced a proposed hybrid plan that would have students back in classrooms two days a week.
That proposal doesn't sit well the union representing Portland teachers.
"I feel like they're making some mistakes," Vice President of the Portland Association of Teachers Gwen Sullivan said. "The one thing we just keep on coming back to is there's no way they can keep people safe. They can't keep staff and students safe."
PPS' proposal would start the school year with two weeks of virtual/online learning, followed by modified in-person classes, with half of the students going to class Monday and Tuesday and half on Thursday and Friday.
Wednesday would be spent cleaning and sanitizing.
The district said it will only re-open school buildings if public health experts say it's safe.
"I think it's really a challenging time," Liz Ramberg, whose son is going into the second grade, said. "It's really hard not to know what's coming."
As districts around the state are working on their own back to school plans, the Oregon Parent Teacher Association said reaction from parents has been mixed, with some eager to send their children back to class and others concerned about safety.
"I think we're all going to have this underlying fear because this is so unknown," Kristi Dille, president of the Oregon PTA and a secretary at a North Clackamas school, said. "None of us really know what to expect. And quite frankly, we're being indundated day in, day out, hour by hour, with very conflicting information."
In Portland, the teachers' union is in talks with the district, pushing for more time spent learning remotely until COVID-19 cases decline.
