PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland VA Medical Center is using Breast Cancer Awareness Month to encourage women veterans to get screened for breast cancer.

The campaign, founded in 1985, spans all of October and is a way for different charities and organizations to spread awareness of the disease and raise funds.

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer in women and is the second leading cause of cancer death in women, the Portland VA said in a release. If detected early, localized breast cancer has a 99% survival rate.

“VA encourages all women Veterans to speak with their health care providers about breast health and learn about early detection” said Dr. Brenda LaFavor, Women’s Health Medical Director for VA Portland Healthcare System. “We recognize that some Veterans may have missed their regularly scheduled mammogram due to COVID-19 and encourage women Veterans to reach out to their VA health care provider to get one scheduled.”

Resources available through the VA and community partners include screening and diagnostic mammograms, breast ultrasound and MRI, genetic counseling and testing, cancer treatment and more.

