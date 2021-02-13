PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Nearly 200,000 PGE customers remained without power Saturday night, with power being out all day for many people throughout the region.
Clackamas and Marion counties were hit especially hard by the winter storm, with around 100,000 homes in each of those counties without power for much of Saturday.
Gov. Kate Brown issued a state of emergency Saturday for each of those counties, along with Benton, Hood River and Linn counties.
PGE did not have a timeline in place for restoring power, but stated: “This week’s snow, ice and wind storms caused widespread outages for many of our customers. Being without power is a big deal, we know, and we have crews working as quickly and safely as they can. Unfortunately, right now, due to storm conditions, our best estimate is 48 hours. We’re sorry, and will keep working and updating as we know more.”
PGE said crews are working 24 hours a day to restore power. For the latest, go to portlandgeneral.com/outages.
Pacific Power reported an additional 22,821 customers in Oregon without power Saturday night.
The national power outage map at PowerOutage.us showed that Oregon had the second most outages in the country Saturday, behind only Virginia.
