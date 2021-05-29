PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland Police Bureau is investigating a southeast Portland shooting that left a man dead early Saturday morning.
Officers responded to a report of someone being shot near Southeast 132nd Avenue and Southeast Center Street at just after 1:00 a.m. When they arrived, they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
PPB said no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Joseph Corona at Joseph.Corona@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0508 or Detective Anthony Merrill Anthony.Merrill@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-4033.
(2) comments
[crying]Follow up on this story?
"Man killed after Southeast Portland shooting" - Was he killed "after" the shooting or "during" the shooting? The shooting wasn't enough so they killed him later? :)
