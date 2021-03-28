PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – One person is dead following a shooting in a wooded area near Southwest Portland on Sunday.
Portland Police Bureau, Central Precinct officers responded to the area near Southwest Barbur Boulevard and Southwest Capitol Highway just after 8:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found a person who was deceased.
Detectives are responding to investigate, according to PPB.
Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to contact Detective William Winters at William.Winters@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0466 or Detective Scott Broughton at Scott.Broughton@portlandoregon.gov (503) 823-3774.
Congrats, Wheeler and Hardesty, another killing on your watch.
