PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A woman was arrested and accused of setting fire to a camp in Northwest Portland on Saturday
Officers responded to a report of a fire in a camp at Northwest 4th Avenue and Northwest Davis Street at 11:00 a.m. They arrived to find a fully engulfed encampment that had started to spread to an adjacent building.
Portland Fire and Rescue responded and put out the fire, but the tent and its contents were destroyed. The tent was unoccupied at the time.
Officers arrested 20-year-old Alisha M. Ikola. She was booked into the Multnomah County Jail and charged with second-degree arson.
No injuries were reported.
