Preview of the Northwest Food & Wine Festival 2018

(KPTV) – An event that showcases local wine and food is coming up this weekend in Portland.
The Northwest Food & Wine Festival will be at the Oregon Convention Center Saturday.
It’s back for its 13th year and the festival will feature hundreds of wines and dozens of restaurants.
Wine lovers and foodies who are 21 and older can sip and nibble on tasty samples.
The experts say eating colorful food is good for you. You can eat and drink healthy color Saturday at the NW Food & Wine Festival at the Oregon Convention Center. #Fox12Oregon pic.twitter.com/F3ouEcaUdO— Debra Gil (@DebraGil) November 7, 2018
Learn more at NWWineFestival.com.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.