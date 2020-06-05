PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police have arrested a protester accused of starting a fire during a protest in Portland last Friday.
Amelia Joan Shamrowicz, 25, was arrested on Sunday and now faces charges including arson in the first degree, riot, and criminal mischief in the first degree.
Shamrowicz was arrested after detectives received information about the fire in the 800 block of Southwest 6th Avenue and a participant’s interest in harming police officers, according to investigators.
Protesters took to Portland streets last Friday in response to George Floyd’s death, with some looting local businesses and damaging and vandalizing property.
Protests have continued throughout the week, and since Friday night, have remained largely peaceful, with some smaller groups engaging in criminal activity later at night.
